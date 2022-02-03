Embarassing Bodies: Call for people in Sheffield to take part as popular television series returns

Originally running for eight series from 2007-2015, Embarrassing Bodies was a huge hit for Channel 4, seeing it win two BAFTA Awards and nominated for a National TV Award.

And the consultation room doors are being flung open once again, as E4 is bringing back the award-winning series for a brand-new run with a new set of medical professionals alongside giving a chance for individuals from the Steel City to appear on the show.

Routine GP check-ups are known to have been hard to arrange in recent times and with medical anxieties higher than ever for many, this educational and entertaining series will see no lump, bump or rash go unexamined, as a brave new bunch of patients will bare all and reveal a personal bodily issue that they may been keeping secret for some time.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Produced by Maverick Television, and over 95 episodes, the new team of medical experts will be on hand to help examine, explain, and hopefully provide treatment solutions for the patients’ ‘medical mysteries’, all whilst helping to destigmatise many common conditions that often go ignored or untreated.

Away from the consultation room, there will be pop-up ‘confessional clinics’ in cities around the UK, providing patients with a safe space to ask the questions they’ve been too afraid to ask, or seek advice on the embarrassing conditions they may have hidden away.

In a new addition to the format, Embarrassing Bodies doctors will also focus on major health and sexual health issues, with the help of some well-known celebrity voices. These famous faces will get involved through a series of stunts, with the aim to get the people of Britain talking about these important topics.

Clemency Green, commissioning editor said: “There is no condition too big, too small or embarrassing for our brand-new team of unflinching experts. The original run on Channel 4 made waves in helping to empower people to check their bodies and seek medical assistance without shame, so I can’t wait to once again be confronted, fascinated and informed on the many and varied problems that walk into our new clinic.