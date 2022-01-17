Channel 5 wants Sheffield residents swap homes for new TV series - here's how to apply
A brand new series from Channel 5, Rich House Poor House is looking for people in Sheffield to take part in their show and swap homes with other families.
Rich House Poor House already has a huge following in the UK and internationally, with an average weekly viewing of 1.7 million per episode.
Since its launch in March 2017, the show has aired 37 episodes in six series with the seventh series giving viewers in Sheffield a chance to take part in the show.
What is the show about?
Each episode offers two families from either end of Britain’s wealth divide the chance to swap homes, budgets and lifestyles for one whole week. While the two families’ bank balance and incomes might be zeros apart, the focus of the experience isn’t an examination of their personal financial circumstances, but rather an exploration of the differences each of their personal wealth plays in their day to day lives.
Through the firsthand experience of living one another’s life over the five-day swap, the families are encouraged to consider just how much having money really matters when it comes to leading a happy, healthy life. Each family swap is also carefully considered, with the two families though seeming to have very little in common on the surface, always sharing several key qualities, backgrounds or interests, ensuring their experience is thought-provoking and full of relatable challenges. The two families always benefit from their swap in a positive, heartfelt way and many families continue to stay in touch for years after.
How can I apply?
The show have made it more than easy to audition for a chance to be on their production, simply apply visit and fill in the application form on: Rich house Poor house Short Audition