Channel 5's heart-warming show to return once again for its seventh season this year with participation from viewers.

Rich House Poor House already has a huge following in the UK and internationally, with an average weekly viewing of 1.7 million per episode.

Since its launch in March 2017, the show has aired 37 episodes in six series with the seventh series giving viewers in Sheffield a chance to take part in the show.

What is the show about?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each episode offers two families from either end of Britain’s wealth divide the chance to swap homes, budgets and lifestyles for one whole week. While the two families’ bank balance and incomes might be zeros apart, the focus of the experience isn’t an examination of their personal financial circumstances, but rather an exploration of the differences each of their personal wealth plays in their day to day lives.

Through the firsthand experience of living one another’s life over the five-day swap, the families are encouraged to consider just how much having money really matters when it comes to leading a happy, healthy life. Each family swap is also carefully considered, with the two families though seeming to have very little in common on the surface, always sharing several key qualities, backgrounds or interests, ensuring their experience is thought-provoking and full of relatable challenges. The two families always benefit from their swap in a positive, heartfelt way and many families continue to stay in touch for years after.

How can I apply?