Sheffield life coach Debbie Cundy, who has been a fundraiser for the Weston Park Cancer Charity for more than 27 years, has teamed up with Richard Hepworth, owner of Air Environmental Ltd, to raise £5,000 for the fund.

They plan to push a bed from Sheffield Wednesday’s football ground at Hillsborough to Endcliffe Park.

Debbie, the 2019 winner of the Barbara Wragg Award for Charity in The Star’s Women of Sheffield awards, said: “The bed push was an idea I came up with in 2020 but with the pandemic it went on hold.

Debbie Cundy and Richard Hepworth, who are taking part in a sponsored bed push around Sheffield on April 23 to raise money for Weston Park Cancer Charity

“Richard and I have collaborated together to make the event a huge success!”

She said the idea of the event, which takes place on April 23, was “to raise vital funds and to remember all the staff and patients past and present and especially the ones who are no longer with us”.

The bed will make its way along Penistone Road, stopping at various locations on route, including Napoleon’s Casino and Sheffield United Football Club.Debbie has set up a fundraising page online at wpcc-register-fundraiser.raisely.com/debbie-cundy

She said the first 50 people to donate £25 or more on the sponsorship page can have their personal message transferred on to the bed.

She and Richard are also reaching out to businesses to sponsor the back, front and sides of the bed.