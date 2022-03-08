Women of Sheffield: Who will you nominate for this year's awards?

We are opening nominations for our fourth awards on International Women’s Day launches on International Women’s Day.

The awards ceremony to reveal our 2022 stars will be held on Thursday, May 12, at The Old Rectory, Handsworth.

The categories, all named after outstanding Sheffield women past and present, are:

Women of Sheffield 2022

Sarah Nulty Award for Creativity: In honour of the late director of Tramlines and for her dedication to the music industry, we welcome all creative individuals to come forward, whatever the art.

Mary Ann Rawson Award for Education, sponsored by Sheffield Girls High School: In memory of the woman who set up Wincobank School in 1839 and a trust to keep it safe, we're looking for entries from teachers and education enthusiasts supporting the Sheffield's education sector.

Marti Caine Award for Entertainment: We encourage entries from individuals who have excelled in the entertainment industry. This award celebrates the female entertainers of Sheffield across the industry, like Marti Cane who showed great courage throughout her life and campaigned for a cancer cure.

Jessica Ennis-Hill Award for Sport: This award is open to women of all ages and abilities who have shown great athleticism and dedication to the sport industry.

The Star Women of Sheffield 2019 Awards: Winifred Gales Award for Politics winners Pat Midgley, June Griffiths, and Sara Hill.

Pam Liversidge OBE Award for Engineering: This award will reward females in engineering, individuals who share qualities with the first female Master Cutler are encouraged to enter.

Kathleen Roberts Award for Grit, sponsored by Future Life Wealth Management: To celebrate women who show true perseverance, strength and resilience, we're looking for individuals who are achievement orientated and have a real sense of endurance, like campaigning Woman of Steel Kathleen Roberts.

Dorrett Buckly-Greaves MBE Award for Community, sponsored by Fir Vale School: We're looking for people who make a difference in their own neighbourhood no matter how bog or small.

Barbara Wragg Award for Charity: Individuals who create a buzz for their charity work should come forward and share their fundraising success. The award will be given to an organisation or person who has shown generosity towards the city.

Kathleen Roberts Award for Grit 2019 winners Cecilia Catherine Jackson-Chamber, Kerry Needham and Brenda Booth

Helen Sharman Award for Science: We are searching for nominations from women of all ages who share a passion for science, like Helen Sharman CMG OBE who was the first UK astronaut to reach space.

Elizabeth Parkin Award for Entrepreneurship: We are looking for women with enthusiasm and commitment to the business world which mirrors Elizabeth's hard work as a philanthropic business woman in the 1700s.

Dr Helen Mary Wilson Award for Health: We are searching for hardworking females who are working in or aim to work in the health sector. Like Dr Helen Mary Wilson the first female doctor in 1893.