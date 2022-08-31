Director of Nursing who led Sheffield Children's Hospital through 'incredibly tough' pandemic retires
Sheffield Children’s Hospital has thanked the retiring Director of Nursing, as she brings her time with the NHS to an end after 42 years.
Professor Sally Shearer OBE has been the Director of Nursing and Quality for Sheffield Children’s Hospital since 2015, but will now take on new challenges as she retires from the hospital.
Ruth Brown, Chief Executive of Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Trust I’d like to say a huge thank you to Sally – for her hard work, her dedication to Sheffield Children’s over the last seven years, NHS service over the last 42 years and for everything she has done for our children and young people.”
Sally has had such a positive impact on nursing across the country and her retirement celebration made it clear, with Dame Hilary Chapman, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Dame Ruth May, England’s Chief Nursing Officer, and Professor Mark Radford, Deputy Chief Nurse of England and Chief Nurse at Health Education England making the effort to attend.
Dame Hilary, who is a former chief nurse herself, said: “Sally is a recognised and hugely respected leader in her field, who has constantly advocated for children and their families.
“She inspires confidence, tackles the difficult if it’s the right thing to do, and is the ultimate professional, exuding warmth, kindness, humour and quiet confidence. Paediatrics and children’s health have been lucky to have her.”
Sally was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020 for her services to nursing.
Professor Radford said: “The NHS is better and the nursing profession is better because she has worked with us.”
Sally led the hospital through the incredibly tough two and a half years that was the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which she is incredibly proud of.
Speaking herself, Sally said: “My work has taken me all over the world but the happiest seven years have been at Sheffield Children’s.
“I’m proud to have been part of great change at Sheffield Children’s, including increased nursing workforce, our improved estate, our digital innovation and our innovation during COVID – and I have been privileged to work with such talented, compassionate, innovative and committed people.”