Parents are now able to book their children in to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with the first children within that age bracket being vaccinated today (Monday, April 4).

Youngsters who are deemed to be at greater risk of serious illness if they catch COVID-19 will need two doses of vaccine, eight weeks apart, while all other children will be offered two doses of vaccine, 12 weeks apart.

Vaccinations can be booked through the NHS National Booking System.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield parents can now book children aged between five and 11-years-old in to receive a Covid-19 vaccination. Picture Scott Merrylees

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Lead for the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme, said: “The vaccine is safe and effective – my 10-year old daughter will be getting hers this week – and I’d encourage all parents to read the information and consider booking their child in for a vaccination at the earliest opportunity.”

Dr Kanani added: “NHS staff continue to work hard across the country to deliver the COVID vaccine to all eligible groups and this group of 5 to 11s are the latest to start receiving theirs, helping to protect against potential future waves of COVID.

“Local vaccine sites are making it as easy as possible for families, and a less daunting experience for youngsters, by offering things like games and therapy dogs, and it’s great to see lots of 5 to 11s already booked in.”

Sheffield Council have been asked whether they will offer games and therapy dogs, or make any special provisions, for youngsters being vaccinated in the city.