Starting from Sunday 3 April, the Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre at Longley Lane will be closed on Sundays and Mondays and will re-open Tuesday to Saturday 8am – 7pm.

The centre will also be closed on Good Friday (15 April) and Saturday 16 April and will re-open on Tuesday 19 April as normal.

Anyone aged 16 and over can turn up at the Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre between these times to get their first, second or booster (if eligible) of the COVID-19 vaccine without needing to book an appointment in advance.

You can also book an appointment at the centre to avoid any queues online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or call 119 free of charge.

Children aged 12 – 15 will need to book via the national booking system.

People eligible for the Spring booster jab (anyone aged 75 and over, people who live in a care home for older people, or people aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system) can also walk in or book to have their vaccination at the centre.

Sheffield residents can also get a free return taxi to the Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre at Longley Lane by calling City Taxis on 0114 235 8997 & quoting ‘SCC vaccine’. Your trip there and back will be paid for by Sheffield City Council. This offer will be available until the end of April.