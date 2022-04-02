501 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Sheffield

A total of 179,833 cases had been confirmed in Sheffield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 1 (Friday), up from 179,332 on Thursday.

From April 1, free coronavirus testing has ended for millions of people in England with most people now needing to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them.

However, it will continue during April in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and until the summer in Wales.

The cumulative rate of infection in Sheffield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,521 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 31,591.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 69,449 over the period, to 21,216,874.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Sheffield.

The dashboard shows 1,502 people had died in the area by April 1 (Friday) – up from 1,501 on Thursday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 14,599 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sheffield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Sheffield have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 310,440 people had received a booster or third dose by March 31 (Thursday) – 58 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 402,811 people (76 per cent) had received two jabs by that date.