Dr Ben Allen, GP at Birley Health Centre. Picture: Chris Etchells

Dr Ben Allen, who is a partner at Birley Health Centre, recorded his poem, which is full of advice on when and how to get vaccinated and how to stay safe.

He also took to social media to spread the word that Sheffield GPs are taking part in the biggest vaccination campaign that Britain has ever seen this weekend.

Dr Allen also urged people to respond to GPs’ texts by getting themselves booked in for a jab online.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said on Twitter: “Primary care is pulling out all the stops to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, so please take the opportunity to do so.”

Here is Dr Allen’s poem:

Omicron is spreading across our nation,

It’s time to come in for vaccination –

First dose, second dose opportuny, and boosters give you double immunity.

From your second jab, await three months’ time

And a month before this you can book it online.

By telephone is also fine – get help by calling 119.

Dr Ben Allen, second left, and staff at Birley Health Centre, pictured earlier this year. Picture: Chris Etchells

Those older or with a chronic condition are at the highest risk of hospital admission.

Take special care to avoid transmission and get your booster from a clinician.

Do you know someone who is getting older or who struggles to walk when the weather’s colder?

If you can help them to book and attend, you might save the life of your neighbour or friend.

GP vaccine slots have massively grown, texting invites to your phone.

Reduce your risk of coming to harm – take an invitation to offer your arm.

Omicron spreads when you’re feeling well, keep using sanitising gel.

Avoid mixing indoors face to face - please ventilate, give people space.

Lateral flow home testing kit is not to use if you are sick -

If you get a fever or a cough, get a PCR, they get sent off.

There’s an army of people who now unite,

Together we are in this fight.

At times we all may struggle to cope,