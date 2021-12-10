The 12 areas of Sheffield with the highest Covid case rates as new restrictions take effect

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week announced new restrictions coming into force across England, with people being advised to work from home where possible, face masks required in most indoor venues and Covid passes or proof of a negative test needed to access large venues.

The measures are being introduced in an effort to halt the spread of the Omicron variant, and there are already rumours that restrictions could be further tightened under ‘Plan C’ should the new rules not prove sufficient.

The latest data shows that Sheffield had a Covid-19 case rate of 304 per 100,000 people in the seven days to December 4, with 1,791 new confirmed cases being recorded during that week.

How many people have Covid in Sheffield and how many are in hospital?

That is well below the England-wide rate of 503.8.

As of December 7, the number of Covid patients in Sheffield’s hospitals stood at 86, which is well down from 146 at the end of October.

Malin Bridge & Wisewood was the worst affected area of Sheffield, with a Covid-19 case rate of 767.2.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of Sheffield that had the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to December 4.

1. Malin Bridge & Wisewood In the seven days up to December 4, Malin Bridge & Wisewood recorded a Covid case rate of 767.2 per 100,000 people - a rise of 51.3% from the previous week

2. Wadsley & Marlcliffe In the seven days up to December 4, Wadsley & Marlcliffe recorded a Covid case rate of 641.4 per 100,000 people - a rise of 12.1% from the previous week

3. Ecclesall & Greystones In the seven days up to December 4, Ecclesall & Greystones recorded a Covid case rate of 615.6 per 100,000 people - a rise of 46.2% from the previous week

4. Sandygate & Crosspool In the seven days up to December 4, Sandygate & Crosspool recorded a Covid case rate of 571.1 per 100,000 people - a rise of 16.1% from the previous week