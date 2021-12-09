From next Wednesday, December 15, certain venues and events will be required by law to check that all visitors aged 18 years or over are fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or that they have an exemption.

This means that those aged 18 years or over must show their NHS COVID Pass, or an alternative proof of a negative test result, such as an email or text proof, to gain entry into these venues.

NHS Covid Passes will be required at some indoor and outdoor venues from December 15. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Where will you need a pass?

Many late night entertainment venues in Sheffield are now required to demand vaccination passes before allowing entry.

This includes popular spots like Leadmill, Network, Dryad Works and Corp. Large sports events will also be required to use them, including Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday matches.

The use of the pass is required as a condition of entry into the following places:

- nightclubs, dancehalls and discotheques;

- other late night dance venues. These are any other venues that are:

- open between 1am and 5am;

- serve alcohol during this time;

- have a dancefloor (or designated space for dancing); and

- provide music, whether live or recorded, for dancing.

- indoor events with 500 or more unseated attendees, where those attendees are likely to stand or move around for all or part of the event, such as music venues with standing audiences or large receptions;

- outdoor events with 4,000 or more unseated attendees, where those attendees are likely to stand or move around for all or part of the event, such as outdoor festivals; and

- any events with 10,000 or more attendees indoor or outdoor, such as large sports and music events

There are some settings that will be exempt from requirements to use the NHS COVID Pass, including communal worship, wedding ceremonies, funerals and other commemorative events, protests, and mass participation sporting events.

How do you get a pass?

‘Fully vaccinated’ currently mans having had a full course of vaccination without the need for a booster, but this will be kept under review.

You can access your NHS COVID Pass through the NHS App, NHS.UK or by using a letter that you can obtain on NHS.UK or by calling 119.

The NHS COVID Pass lets you share your COVID vaccination status and test results in a secure way for entry to domestic venues or events.

When can you get your pass?

You can obtain an NHS COVID Pass two weeks after completing a full course of vaccination or with a negative test in the last 48 hours. The NHS COVID Pass can be obtained with two doses (or one of the single-dose Janssen vaccine), but we will keep this under review as boosters are rolled out.

You can also obtain an NHS COVID Pass if:

you have received a trial vaccine as part of a formally approved COVID-19 vaccine trial in the UK

you have a medical reason that means you cannot be vaccinated, confirmed by your GP or a specialist clinician

What if you do not have a Covid pass?

Those who have not been vaccinated will not be able to get a Covid pass, but this does not mean they will be unable to enter any of these venues.