Sheffield United players get their second jab as new vaccination centre opens in city

Team captain Billy Sharp was one of the first to be jabbed and said: “I would really encourage people to get the vaccine so that we can protect our friends and family".

Millions of people in the UK have now been vaccinated twice, giving them significant protection from being hospitalised by Covid-19.

In order to meet the demand for vaccines, another walk-in centre opened in Sheffield this week.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Sharp was one of the players to get his second vaccine.

Anyone aged 16 or over can now simply walk into Vestry Hall, 2 Burngreave Road, Sheffield, S3 9DD Tuesday 10th to Sunday 15th 11.15am-6.30pm to be vaccinated.

No appointment needed, no ID required and you don’t have to be registered with a GP. Friendly NHS vaccinators to answer questions, private booths and no queues.