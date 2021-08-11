Sheffield homeless charity closed for two days after Covid case

In a statement released today (August 11), The Archer Project said they will be closing from Thursday (August 12) to Friday (August 13) and will return on Monday (August 16).

They said: "We regret to inform you that we will be closing the project this week on Thursday the 12th and Friday the 13th of August 2021.

"A member of our team has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning that some staff are self-isolating, therefore we will be short on frontline staff for the rest of the week.

Sheffield's The Archer Project

"This is the first time we have had to close throughout the pandemic and we don't take the decision lightly.