Motorbike rider in his 80s is seriously injured in collision with car
Police officers are appealing for information following a collision in Birdwell in which a motorcyclist in his 80s was seriously injured.
It is reported that at around 12:30 yesterday afternoon (10 August) an Audi travelling away from Dearne Valley Parkway and a motorbike travelling towards it were in collision on Sheffield Road, at the junction to turn in to Aldi.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The driver of the Audi received minor injuries.
No other injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.
Police now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Do you think you may have dashcam footage?
If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 343 of 10 August.