Sheffield pub reported for Covid breach as 10 care assistants filmed sitting together

Council officers visited the Blue Ball at Wharncliffe Side following a complaint that Covid restrictions were not being observed there.

Sheffield Council said the pub on Main Road had not been ordered to close at any point but had since shut temporarily due to a family bereavement.

The pub’s Facebook page states that the council’s licensing team visited on Friday, June 18.

The Blue Ball pub at Wharncliffe Side in Sheffield (pic: Google)

It says: “Whilst we have stuck to the letter of the law with the Covid issue, I made a poor judgement on Friday and allowed a group of 10 care assistants, from the same care home, all vaccinated and had been having twice weekly covid tests, to sit together and watch a band that we had on. This was my downfall and I really can't continue to trade until this issue is sorted out.”

Councillor Paul Wood, executive member for housing, roads and waste management at Sheffield Council, said: “Following a complaint about breaches of Covid restrictions we visited the premises and witnessed further breaches taking place. We immediately worked with the supervisor on duty and the matter was resolved.

“After further reports we made a follow up visit, but were informed by the person on duty that they were closing the premises voluntarily due to a family bereavement.