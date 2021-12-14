Despite the claims, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied there is a shortage of the kits available in the UK.

But many people who logged on hoping to order a test on Monday were met with a screen telling them supplies were ‘unavailable’ and to try again later.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some people reported have trouble accessing a lateral flow test on the Government website in Sheffield this week - here's where to get one in Sheffield. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

It comes as new rules take effect requiring either a Covid vaccination passport or a negative test result to enter certain venues.

The Government is also encouraging people to take a lateral flow test before seeing friends for Christmas festivities or ahead of family gatherings – as well as encouraging as many people as possible to receive their Covid booster jab.

So is there a shortage of lateral flow tests and can you get them in Sheffield? This is everything you need to know.

Is there a lateral flow test shortage in England?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reassured the public there is not a shortage of lateral flow tests in England despite reports they have been unavailable online. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

Yesterday (Monday, December 13) saw many people across the country unable to order lateral flow tests to their home through the official Government website.

However, the Prime Minister is reassuring the public there is not a shortage and that there is a ‘ready supply’ of tests.

Health officials said the message on the website was due to ‘exceptionally high demand’ and that the service had been temporarily paused and should now be back up and running.

They also reminded people that tests can be collected from a number of local shops, public amenities and pharmacies.

Last Tuesday, Boots stores on The Moor and Fargate in Sheffield city centre also ran out of their supplies of lateral flow tests after experiencing a surge in demand.

Where can I get a lateral flow test in Sheffield?

If you are looking to get a lateral flow test in Sheffield then you have a number of options.

Home testing kits are available on the Government website, but if you can’t access one, there are lots of places you can go in Sheffield.

You can collect rapid tests from pharmacies like Boots, Lloyds and Lo’s, which operate across the city, as well as those in supermarkets.

To do so, go to the Government website and get a ‘collect code’, which you can present at the pharmacy to pick up your tests.

You can then show this at any pharmacy to receive a pack of seven lateral flow tests.

When should I take a lateral flow test?

You should only take a lateral flow test if you do not have any symptoms of Covid-19 and have not been in contact with anyone with symptoms.

These tests are advised to be taken twice a week and the Government is encouraging people to take a test before meeting with family and friends this Christmas.