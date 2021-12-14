The Prime Minister has brought forward the target of offering a Covid-19 booster jab to every adult by a month.

The target had previously been the end of January, but that has been brought forward to the end of December.

He said everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the new year.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, gestures as he records an address to the nation at Downing Street, London, to provide an update on the booster vaccine programme. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

In order to do this, Mr Johnson said there would have to be an “extraordinary effort”.

He said the “emergency operation” will be assisted by deploying 42 military planning teams across every region and setting up additional vaccine sites and mobile units.

And he said opening hours will be extended so that clinics are open seven days a week, with more appointments early in the morning, in the evening, and at weekends.

Who can get a booster?

Every adult over 18-years-old is eligible for a booster before New Year, as long as they have had their second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago.

First and second jabs are also available to people, with Sheffield’s public health director Greg Fell reminding people “it is never too late to get your jab. If you want one, there is always a needle and a jab available for you.”

Jabs will also be available to over-16s who are classed as vulnerable.

How do you book a booster?

The NHS booking system will be opened to over-18s from Wednesday (December 15). Here you can book jabs at locations all over the city.

If you had your second dose at least three months ago, you can also get a booster at a walk-in clinic.

These are located at: Heeley Parish Church; St Oswald’s Church; Rotherham Health Village.

How many people have had a booster in Sheffield

According to statistics from the NHS, as of December 4, a total of 159,573 people in Sheffield had received three doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

This equates to 29.7 per cent of the population. Meanwhile, 77.6 per cent of Sheffield’s population have had their first jab and 70.8 per cent have had two doses.

Do the boosters work?

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provide “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared with Delta.

But the UKHSA said a booster dose gives around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron.

Is Omicron in the UK?

The UK, as of Sunday, recorded a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation, bringing the total number of cases to 3,137 – a 65 per cent increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898.

Last week, Sheffield’s director of public health said that the plan B measures were put in place to ‘delay’ the spread of Omicron and enable the maximum number of people to get jabbed as quickly as possible.

This is to limit the number who are hospitalised with serious illness, and therefore reduce pressure on the NHS.

Mr Fell added: “The most important thing any of us can do is get the first two doses, and, as many of us have had them, get the booster when you become eligible.