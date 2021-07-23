Sheffield MP self-isolating after being pinged by NHS app

Ms Blake, who represents the Sheffield Hallam constituency, confirmed she had been told to self-isolate and was currenly working from home.

It has forced her to miss appointments in her constituency this week.

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake. Picture Scott Merrylees

The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak made a U-turn last week on self isolating, after they had initially said they would take part in a trial scheme which would have let them avoid isolation. The proposal attracted public criticism.

Ms Blake said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor’s apparent complete disregard for public health this weekend was unacceptable - especially when millions of people across the country are following the rules and having to self-isolate now.

"Last weekend I was contacted by test, track and trace and told to isolate for eight days. I am quite literally counting down the days until I can go outside again, walk my dog in the park or even just go to the shop!

“Luckily I can continue to work from home, participating in Parliamentary debates virtually and meeting with constituents and campaign groups online.

“But I know so many people across the country don’t have this luxury and thousands will be forced to either ignore the app or lose up to 10 days’ pay!

“With millions of people being told to isolate each week, the Government must urgently get a grip of this crisis; follow their own scientific advice on masks, ventilation and maintaining working from home; and expand the eligibility of statutory sick pay so all low-paid workers are able to follow self-isolation rules and stay afloat.”

More people in Sheffield than ever were ‘pinged’ by the NHS Test and Trace App at the start of July, officials recently revealed.

A record 6,757 alerts were sent through the app in the seven days to July 7, a rise of more than a third compared to the previous week’s figure of 4,991.

There have been claims by some that they had been pinged without leaving their homes, with some suggesting signals had passed through walls.

