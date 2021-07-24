35-year-old arrested after assault in Sheffield that left man fighting for his life

A man has been arrested on Friday after an assault in Sheffield that left another man with serious head injuries.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 7:41 am

Police said the 35-year-old was nabbed on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Wisewood on Thursday.

Officers were called at 5.44pm on July 22 with reports that a man had been assaulted on Laird Drive.

A 29-year-old man was then discovered with serious head injuries, and taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect remains in custody as enquiries continue.

