35-year-old arrested after assault in Sheffield that left man fighting for his life

Police said the 35-year-old was nabbed on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Wisewood on Thursday.

Officers were called at 5.44pm on July 22 with reports that a man had been assaulted on Laird Drive.

A 29-year-old man was then discovered with serious head injuries, and taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The street was cordoned off by police on Thursday night (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)