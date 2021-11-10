According to NHS England statistics as of October 31, 2021, five to seven per cent of workers have not had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination to protect themselves and others against the virus.

In Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a total of 16,194 have received at least one dose and 15,708 have are fully vaccinated out of total 17,387 staff members.

It has been revealed that more than 100,000 people working in the NHS in England remain unvaccinated.

This means, 486 health workers have not had their second jabs, and the remaining 1,193 are unvaccinated.

In contrast, 2,555 out of 2,776 employees at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust have received both doses of the vaccine, while only 53 have not.

As a result, 168 employees remain unprotected against the virus.

Meanwhile, 3,331 out of 3,560 staff members at Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust have received both doses, with 70 more employees yet to receive their second dose.

This means that 159 workers remain unvaccinated.

When will mandatory Covid-19 vaccines take effect?

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines will be introduced for frontline NHS and social workers in England beginning April 1 next year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

He said: “It’s with this in mind that we’ve chosen for the condition not to come into force until 12 weeks after parliamentary approval, allowing time for remaining colleagues to make the positive choice to protect themselves of those around them, and time for workforce planning.”

It follows the rule made for care home workers in England earlier this year, who have already been told they must be fully vaccinated by the deadline of Thursday, November 11.

Mr Javid said the decision to make jabs mandatory for care home staff has meant that the number of people working in care homes who have not had at least one dose has fallen from 88,000 to 32,000 at the start of last month.