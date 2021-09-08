Sheffield tops Covid vaccine table for big English cities and this is why

Figures published by Sheffield NHS Clinical Commissioning Group show the city top of the country’s eight ‘core’ cities, according to documents presented to the organisation's governors this month.

A report stated 74 per cent of all over 18s in Sheffield have received at least one Covid vaccination.

It added: “With 66.3 per cent having received both vaccines (as of 18th August 2021), Sheffield remains the most vaccinated core city in England for both first and second doses.

The University of Sheffield Health centre becomes a COVID-19 vaccination centre Pharmacist Helen Caley draws the vaccine into a syringe

“This success is down to the hard work that has been done in primary care and the collaborative work that has taken place across the city to engage patients and provide appropriate access to vaccination.

“Over the summer we have been working to deliver additional vaccination in areas with lower uptake and have run a week long pop up in Vestry Hall, Burngreave with an additional city centre site being planned.”

They added: “This is fantastic and is testament to the hard work of everyone involved.”

They also stated that In the seven days to August 13, there were 2,249 Covid cases in Sheffield – this is down 486 from the week before (-17.8 per cent).

The case rate per 100,000 was 381.7. This compared to a national case rate of 296 per 100,000 for the seven days up to August 18, up 7.6 per cent on the week before.

Sheffield CCG has spent £235,000 into 26 local voluntary and community organisations working to reduce ‘vaccine hesitancy’ and 'physical, cultural, and emotional barriers' to encourage people to take up the vaccine offer.

Activities have included one to one conversations, hosting targeted vaccine sessions, translating information, booking appointments, addressing accessibility issues and providing transport.

The engagement project was due to finish at the end of August.

In addition to being able to book via primary care networks and the national booking service patients can now access vaccination by walking in at Darnall Health Care and the Longley Lane Centre.

The CCG is planning second dose clinics this month, one in Tinsley and one for refugees and people seeking asylum, and exploring the feasibility of sessions for vulnerable women.