Covid vaccine uptake: the Sheffield areas with the fewest people vaccinated ahead of 19 July Freedom Day

England is preparing to fully reopen its economy on 19 July, with face masks set to become a personal choice and nightclubs readying to open their doors.

By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 5:55 am

But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 38 million people in England have now had their first jab – 85.9 per cent of adults – and more than 28 million have had their second dose – 64 per cent).

Sheffield health chief's important message about lifting of final Covid restrictions

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England, which cover the period to 27 June, show double jab coverage as low as seven per cent for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile one neighbourhood in Preston has vaccinated its entire adult population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Nine things you will be able to enjoy again in Sheffield from July 19 'Freedom Day'

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Sheffield have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

1. nsst-250121-vaccination-nms.JPG

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated varies hugely between different parts of Sheffield

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Buy photo

2. Cathedral and Kelham

In Cathedral and Kelham 1,419 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 7% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Devonshire Quarter

In Devonshire Quarter 1,398 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 13% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Highfield and Lowfield

In Highfield and Lowfield 2,656 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 24% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Photo: Google

Buy photo
SheffieldNHS EnglandEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4