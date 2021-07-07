But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 38 million people in England have now had their first jab – 85.9 per cent of adults – and more than 28 million have had their second dose – 64 per cent).

Sheffield health chief's important message about lifting of final Covid restrictions

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England, which cover the period to 27 June, show double jab coverage as low as seven per cent for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile one neighbourhood in Preston has vaccinated its entire adult population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Sheffield have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

Cathedral and Kelham In Cathedral and Kelham 1,419 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 7% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Devonshire Quarter In Devonshire Quarter 1,398 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 13% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Highfield and Lowfield In Highfield and Lowfield 2,656 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 27 June. This means 24% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus