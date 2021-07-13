Covid in Sheffield: Here are the areas in the city with the highest infection rates after Boris Johnson confirms July 19 reopening
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in Sheffield and across England are lifted on July 19.
Boris Johnson has confirmed that Step Four of the Government's road map out of lockdown will go ahead as planned next Monday.
Nightclubs will be encouraged to use vaccine passports for entry, while face masks will be ‘expected and recommended’ on public transport.
It comes as case rates continue to rise across most of the country, including in Sheffield.
Sheffield’s Covid rate for the seven days to July 7 stands at 338.5 new cases per 100,000 people.
That’s up from 238.2 for the previous week and is higher than the latest UK-wide rate of 311.7.
As the country prepares to lift restrictions, we reveal which Sheffield neighbourhoods recorded the highest infection rate between July 1 and July 7, the latest date for which figures are available.
