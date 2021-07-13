Here are the Sheffield areas with the highest infection rates (Photo: Gov.UK)
Covid in Sheffield: Here are the areas in the city with the highest infection rates after Boris Johnson confirms July 19 reopening

The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in Sheffield and across England are lifted on July 19.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:46 pm

Boris Johnson has confirmed that Step Four of the Government's road map out of lockdown will go ahead as planned next Monday.

Nightclubs will be encouraged to use vaccine passports for entry, while face masks will be ‘expected and recommended’ on public transport.

It comes as case rates continue to rise across most of the country, including in Sheffield.

Sheffield’s Covid rate for the seven days to July 7 stands at 338.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

That’s up from 238.2 for the previous week and is higher than the latest UK-wide rate of 311.7.

As the country prepares to lift restrictions, we reveal which Sheffield neighbourhoods recorded the highest infection rate between July 1 and July 7, the latest date for which figures are available.

All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Deepcar and Bolsterstone

Deepcar and Bolsterstone recorded 41 new cases in the seven days to July 7. That’s a rate of 709.1new cases per 100,000 population, which is up by 115.8% from the previous week

2. Arbourthorne

Arbourthorne recorded 36 new cases in the seven days to July 7. That’s a rate of 648.8 new cases per 100,000 population, which is up by 227.3% from the previous week

3. Stocksbridge

Stocksbridge recorded 47 new cases in the seven days to July 7. That’s a rate of 614.2 new cases per 100,000 population, which is up by 51.6% from the previous week

4. Broomhill

Broomhill and Lower Crookesmoor recorded 49 new cases in the seven days to July 7. That’s a rate of 602.1 new cases per 100,000 population, which is down by 31.9% from the previous week

