Facemasks should remain a legal requirement in enclosed public spaces and on public transport, says Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis

He made the comments after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all restrictions will be lifted on July 19, including the legal requirement to wear masks in enclosed indoor spaces and public transport.

Mr Jarvis said: “With Covid case numbers rising rapidly, I’m concerned now is not the time to drop the legal requirement to wear masks on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

Mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis. Picture: Chris Etchells

"If, as the Prime Minister says, it’s ‘expected and recommended’ that masks continue to be worn in certain situations, then it doesn’t make sense to change the law now.

“Public health officials have warned that making face coverings discretionary sends a confusing message to the public that masks are no longer necessary, and will result in fewer people wearing them.

“We wear masks to protect each other from the virus, and if only a few do it, then they will not have enough of an impact.

“This also puts people who work in health care, on public transport, or who can’t work from home in an even more vulnerable position than they already were.

“It’s clear that it should remain a legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in enclosed indoor spaces, and I strongly encourage everyone in South Yorkshire to continue to wear a mask, and to make sure they get vaccinated.”