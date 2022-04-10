Coronavirus: Pandemic memorial unveiled in Sheffield park in tribute to those who died

The Friends of Chapeltown Park hosted the opening of the Pandemic Monument for North Sheffield on Saturday (April 9) at in Chapeltown Park, Sheffield which was done by cutting a garland of flowers.

The monument is to remember the people who died in Chapeltown, Burncross, Thorncliffe, Ecclesfield, High Green and Grenoside.

Small decorative stones will also be placed in the other local parks - Angram Bank, Mortomley, Charlton Brook, Mackenzie and Grenoside.

The monument memorial to those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic unveiled by the Friends of Chapeltown Park in Sheffield

A spokeswoman for the Friends group said: “A big thank you to everyone who contributed to raise the £15,000 for a local sculptor, Andrew Vickers of Stoneface Creative, to do a fantastic job bringing to life the designs inspired by the winners of the design competition we held in local schools at the end of 2021.

“Lovely stone pebbles done by the children have been built into the stone bench and also into the park stones.”

The wording round the monument says: “We all came together as the world stayed apart

“Covid Pandemic 2020 Now we sit side by side and remember”.

The spokeswoman said: “Chapeltown Park was chosen as the site for the monument due to its central location and we hope that people from the surrounding villages who have lost friends and family during this sad time will also visit and find some consolation.”