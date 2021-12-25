Boris Johnson to hold Covid conference amid surge in Omicron cases and high demand for lateral flow and PCR tests
The Prime Minister will hold a Covid news conference in Downing Street at 5pm today (December 15).
Who will be speaking at tonight’s Covid press conference?
The prime minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director of primary care for NHS England.
What will Boris say in today’s Covid briefing?
The briefing is expected to focus on the booster jabs rollout, as many people in England and UK have been unable to book a booster jab appointment, and walk in centres have seen long queues.
Why is there such a surge in a demand for Covid boosters?
The demand for boosters was prompted by the Prime Minister’s commitment to offering double vaccinated individuals additional protection against the Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading in the UK.
Boris Johnson provided an update on the Covid-19 booster programme, at Downing Street on December 12, 2021.
He announced that booster jabs will be offered to all adults by the end of the year in an attempt to quell a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron variant cases.
Amid the surge in Omicron cases, thousands of people across the country have reported being unable to order a lateral flow test from the Government website.