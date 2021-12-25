Who will be speaking at tonight’s Covid press conference?

The prime minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director of primary care for NHS England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a Covid press conference at 5pm today, and is expected to provide an update on booster jab rollout amid a shortage of lateral flow tests. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What will Boris say in today’s Covid briefing?

The briefing is expected to focus on the booster jabs rollout, as many people in England and UK have been unable to book a booster jab appointment, and walk in centres have seen long queues.

Why is there such a surge in a demand for Covid boosters?

The demand for boosters was prompted by the Prime Minister’s commitment to offering double vaccinated individuals additional protection against the Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading in the UK.

Boris Johnson provided an update on the Covid-19 booster programme, at Downing Street on December 12, 2021.

He announced that booster jabs will be offered to all adults by the end of the year in an attempt to quell a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron variant cases.