Braun Medical partners with NHS Trust to Transform Critical Care Technology

One of the world’s leading healthcare companies, B. Braun Medical Ltd, has partnered with a London NHS Trust to improve critical care delivery through their innovative SpacePlus Perfusor technology, marking a significant advancement in infusion therapy, helping to prioritise patient and staff safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new closed-loop system integrates B. Braun's SpacePlus Infusion Devices directly into electronic health records (EHR). At the heart of this initiative is B. Braun's innovative auto-programming system, designed to streamline medication workflows and increase adherence to best practices.

By helping reduce medication errors at the point of administration and automating infusion and documentation processes, B. Braun places both patients and healthcare professionals at the forefront of technological advancement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The integration of B. Braun's SpacePlus Infusion Devices with the EHR allows smarter infusion therapy in Critical Care. The success was driven by a clear strategic plan, underpinned by a shared vision, enabling the three organisations to work together to achieve the desired outcomes.

Sam Partington, IT Integration Manager at B. Braun (front row, second from left), with team.

The engagement of a multi-disciplinary Hospital stakeholder group, combined with robust support from B. Braun’s Clinical Therapy Specialists, Digital Product Services, Medicines Management, and Technical Services teams, was pivotal in achieving this common goal.

John O'Hare-Price, Operations Manager Anaesthetics, Theatres and Critical Care, said, "This upgrade to a bi-directional SpacePlus system, completed in just 11 weeks, exemplifies our dedication to patient safety. I'm incredibly proud of the team's hard work. Remarkably, the ICU transition took only two days, despite the challenges of working in a live, patient-filled environment."

Sam Partington, IT Integration Manager at B. Braun UK, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate on this innovative project. At B. Braun, our goal is to enhance patient care and safety through advanced technology, and this partnership represents a significant step forward in achieving that vision."