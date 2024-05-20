Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The casualty was conveyed to hospital by ambulance

A walker exploring a well-known beauty spot in Sheffield was rescued after injuring their leg yesterday.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was called shortly after 11am on Sunday, May 19, to assist a walker who had suffered an injury to their lower leg in the Burbage Valley.

The volunteers knew the casualty was somewhere east of Carl Wark Hillfort, but an exact location was not confirmed and the casualty could not be contacted.

One walker had their exploration in Burbage Valley, Sheffield, cut short after sustaining an injury to their lower leg. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Fortunately, after some time, the team was able to find the casualty.

Edale MRT said: “Through a bit of perseverance and a number of different approaches to the rough area, the casualty and family members were located by a team doctor on the slopes above Burbage beck bridge.

“Team members were then able to treat the walker for their injuries before evacuating them back to Burbage South carpark and a waiting ambulance.”