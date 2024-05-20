Burbage Valley, Sheffield: Mountain rescue team save walker with injury to leg
and live on Freeview channel 276
A walker exploring a well-known beauty spot in Sheffield was rescued after injuring their leg yesterday.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was called shortly after 11am on Sunday, May 19, to assist a walker who had suffered an injury to their lower leg in the Burbage Valley.
The volunteers knew the casualty was somewhere east of Carl Wark Hillfort, but an exact location was not confirmed and the casualty could not be contacted.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Fortunately, after some time, the team was able to find the casualty.
Edale MRT said: “Through a bit of perseverance and a number of different approaches to the rough area, the casualty and family members were located by a team doctor on the slopes above Burbage beck bridge.
“Team members were then able to treat the walker for their injuries before evacuating them back to Burbage South carpark and a waiting ambulance.”
Mountain rescue team members are on call, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - and are all volunteers. To donate to the charity, please visit: https://edalemrt.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.