9 amazing acts of kindness by Sheffield people during the Covid-19 pandemic that will warm your heart

Our pictures celebrate just a tiny few of the people of all ages who have been reaching out to help others in all sorts of ways. They represent all the other hidden heroes and helpers who have made the pandemic that much more easy to cope with. We salute them all.
1. On yer bike!
The Sheffield Fans Derby annual cycle ride challenge this year saw a team ride of 90 miles from Sheffield to Blackpool in aid of Sheffield Hospitals Charity Jessop Wing Appeal. They raised £1,530. Seen here are some members in training.
Photo: UGC
2. Little miss sunshine
Chelsea Ellis, aged 4, from Brinsworth, was named a Little Sunshine by Morrisons supermarket for fundraising for Rethink, a mental health charity. When she asked her mum about why people were sad when COVID hit the area she decided that she wanted to help and try to put smiles on people's faces. She set herself a challenge of riding 100 miles on her bike and raising £200. She's now raised over £1,900 and hasn't finished yet.
Photo: Submitted
3. Young superhero
Another amazing youngster is Alana Habergham-Rice, 13, seen here with the cookbook she wrote to raise money for Sheffield Hospitals Charity. Alana and mum Rachel run Alana's Caring Cakes, baking to cheer up people who are facing challenges. She also organised a Friendly Bench in a Kiveton community garden to help give people somewhere to connect with others and nature.
Photo: Submitted
4. Spreading cheer
Pictured are just a few of the beautiful Christmas hampers that friends Daniela Allcroft and Rosie Khan from S10 put together with generous donations from friends and family. They created more than 100 hampers and donated food and other useful items to food banks, the Salvation Army and local charities. Daniela reckoned what they were given was worth £10,000.
Photo: UGC