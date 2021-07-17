Tobias Weller inspired us all when he followed the example of his own hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore, and took on several long-distance walking challenges including a marathon and an Ironman. Tobias, who has cerebral palsy, has raised more than £150,000, which has been split between his specialist Paces School in Shiregreen and The Children's Hospital Charity. Here he and mum Ruth are being cheered on by neighbours.
Tobias Weller inspired us all when he followed the example of his own hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore, and took on several long-distance walking challenges including a marathon and an Ironman. Tobias, who has cerebral palsy, has raised more than £150,000, which has been split between his specialist Paces School in Shiregreen and The Children's Hospital Charity. Here he and mum Ruth are being cheered on by neighbours.

9 amazing acts of kindness by Sheffield people during the Covid-19 pandemic that will warm your heart

We’ve all been through tough times over the past 16 months but Sheffield’s brilliant community spirit has helped so many people to survive and thrive more easily.

By Julia Armstrong
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:48 am

Our pictures celebrate just a tiny few of the people of all ages who have been reaching out to help others in all sorts of ways. They represent all the other hidden heroes and helpers who have made the pandemic that much more easy to cope with. We salute them all.

Read this: 9 things you will be able to do in Sheffield on ‘Freedom Day’

1. On yer bike!

The Sheffield Fans Derby annual cycle ride challenge this year saw a team ride of 90 miles from Sheffield to Blackpool in aid of Sheffield Hospitals Charity Jessop Wing Appeal. They raised £1,530. Seen here are some members in training.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo

2. Little miss sunshine

Chelsea Ellis, aged 4, from Brinsworth, was named a Little Sunshine by Morrisons supermarket for fundraising for Rethink, a mental health charity. When she asked her mum about why people were sad when COVID hit the area she decided that she wanted to help and try to put smiles on people's faces. She set herself a challenge of riding 100 miles on her bike and raising £200. She's now raised over £1,900 and hasn't finished yet.

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo

3. Young superhero

Another amazing youngster is Alana Habergham-Rice, 13, seen here with the cookbook she wrote to raise money for Sheffield Hospitals Charity. Alana and mum Rachel run Alana's Caring Cakes, baking to cheer up people who are facing challenges. She also organised a Friendly Bench in a Kiveton community garden to help give people somewhere to connect with others and nature.

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo

4. Spreading cheer

Pictured are just a few of the beautiful Christmas hampers that friends Daniela Allcroft and Rosie Khan from S10 put together with generous donations from friends and family. They created more than 100 hampers and donated food and other useful items to food banks, the Salvation Army and local charities. Daniela reckoned what they were given was worth £10,000.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2