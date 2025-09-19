The University of Sheffield has been named the best in the UK for student experience by The Times’ Good University Guide 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, published today, (September 19), has also rated the Russell Group uni as the 13th best in the country.

University of Sheffield's Firth Court. The university has been named number one in the UK for Student Experience by The Times’ Good University Guide 2026.

The annual guide saw UoS rise by one place on the list, narrowly losing out to Durham University as the best in the North & Northeast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sheffield Hallam University was named 12th best in the North & Northeast and 95th best nationally.

It comes after UoS was named 16th best university in the UK out of 123 institutions by The Guardian’s own University Guide 2026, a rise of four places from last year.

A fully searchable website with 70 subject tables, full interactive tables and additional features is available now online at: https://www.thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 is regarded as the definitive ranking for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Oford and Cambridge were beaten into fourth place, the first time both have fallen out of The Times’ top three in its 32-year history.

Instead, The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is the No 1 university for the second year in a row, while the University of St Andrews retains its spot in second place.

It comes after a tumultuous week for both SHU and UoS.

The University of Sheffield this week told all staff in an email it was preparing for a second round of voluntary redundancies, from including from departments that also saw cuts in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Hallam University failed to pay staff on time for September 18 due to a fault at their bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “In a very competitive top ten Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history.

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality, and student experience. Durham also won University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026 and runner-up University of the Year for Graduate Prospects 2026.

"Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges. It is exciting to see universities across the UK working to deliver extraordinary medical and technical breakthroughs, lead economic regeneration and inspire.

"New degrees are launching to meet the interests of today’s students and equip the next generation to power industry and progress positive change, such as programmes in electrical and electronic engineering with robotics, and AI and public policy.

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.”