Staff at a Sheffield university who will now be paid a day later due to bank delays fear their credit scores may have ben affected.

Staff at Sheffield Hallam University were told via email at 3.15pm on Wednesday (September 17)they may not receive their salaries on their normal payday (September 18) due to a processing issue at their bank.

Today, staff members woke up to find they had not been paid, with the university assuring they “will” be paid by tomorrow (September 19) at the latest.

The circular from chief finance officer Ryan Keyworth said the university will also cover any charges incurred for late payments.

However, staff who have their direct debits set up on payday told The Star they fear the damage is already done and worry what the pay delay will have done to their credit scores.

Additionally, one woman whose husband works at the university told The Star they had not seen the email from Mr Keyworth and only found out about the situation this morning when his salary did not arrive.

“Everything that is going out today in direct debit from the bank will bounce today,” she said.

“If this is the case for all staff it will surely add up in thousands in fees and late charges.

“I’m not aware of any arrangements for how the university will pay them, but their expenses system is already so difficult to use that I don’t expect great things. I know staff who would rather just pay for something themselves than try to use SHU’s expenses system.

“I dread to think what impact these late fees will have on our credit score. How are they going to fix that?

“They’re asking families who are already on the brink from the cost of living rising and Hallam’s wages not going up to put up with wages not being paid for a day. It’s a joke.”

The email sent to staff at Sheffield Hallam University at 3.15pm on September 17 informing them of the processing issue and that they may not be paid on payday, September 18. | Submitted

Another member of staff withover 10 years of service at SHU said: “It’s really disappointing and embarrassing.

“I’ve just had enough. Me and my colleagues have already faced voluntary severance twice, and then we get messages like this.”

The university saw 450 leave through voluntary redundancies in 2024. A second round opened in May 2025, when all staff were invited to an online call informing them leaders intended to find £28m in cuts for 2025-26.

It comes after the University and College Union (UCU) last week (September 10) held a strike ballot over “job cuts and worsening conditions” at Sheffield Hallam.

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesperson said: “We want to reiterate our apology to staff for salary payments being made a day later than planned. This is down to a processing error by our bank.

“As soon as we became aware of the issue, we put in place support for staff that will allow us to provide partial salary advances tomorrow (September 18) for anyone where a delay may cause financial difficulties. We will also reimburse staff if they incur any charges.

“Over the coming days, we will be working with our bank to understand how this happened and ensure that it does not happen again.”

The Star contacted SHU to ask which bank has failed to process payments and how it plans to formalise paying staff back for late charges.