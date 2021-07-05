Two Sheffield students crowned winners at United Learning’s awards

Sheffield Park Academy's Year 11 student Mollie Azizi and Year 13 student Reece Bennett stood out from the crowd despite receiving strong competition from hundreds of other nominees.

Each year the awards celebrate the impressive achievements of students, staff and teams in schools across United Learning.

They recognise a wide range of successes, including exemplary academic performance, dedication to leadership and service, as well as lifetime achievement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mollie Azizi (right) receiving her award. Picture by Shaun Walker Photography

Praised in her nomination for being a “natural born actress”, Mollie has immersed herself in the world of performing arts at the academy.

Commenting on her win, Mollie said: “I wasn't expecting to win at all! I am very surprised and grateful to my Drama teacher, Mrs Pleasance, for everything she and others have done for me.

"Throughout my time at Sheffield Park Academy, I have discovered more about myself as a person and that I absolutely love acting! I will definitely pursue it further in the future.”

Likewise, Reece took home the History Award for the impressive quality of his work and dedication to the subject, both in the classroom and beyond.

Reece Bennett receiving his award. Picture by Shaun Walker Photography

Reece said: “I am honoured to have won this award and am very grateful to Mr Squire for his nomination. He encouraged me to further my knowledge throughout my studies at the academy and helped me to realise my ambition of studying History at a Russell Group university next year.”

To commemorate their outstanding achievement, the winners are each set to receive a glass award which will be posted to their school in the coming weeks.

Roland Freeman, Principal at Sheffield Park Academy, said: “It is fantastic to see our students recognised in these national awards, which celebrate achievements across our family of United Learning schools.

"Both Mollie and Reece have been brilliant members of our school community, as well as dedicated and thoughtful young people who are excelling in their respective studies and interests.”

2021 marks the ninth year that the awards have been held and the second year that the presentation has been conducted virtually.