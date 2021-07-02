Traffic Sheffield: Heavy lunchtime queues after lorry stalls on M1 southbound
A broken down truck is causing heavy traffic on the M1 near Sheffield this lunchtime.
One lane is closed on the M1 southbound near the interchange at Aston, causing severe delays around Junctions 31 and 32.
Delays of up to 15 minutes have been reported on the outbound motorway on the east side of the city.
The lane was closed at around 12.20 and is also causing congestion on the northbound carriageway.
Highways England says traffic will be flowing normally by 1.30pm.