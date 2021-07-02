A truck has stalled on the M1 Southbound near Junction 31.

One lane is closed on the M1 southbound near the interchange at Aston, causing severe delays around Junctions 31 and 32.

Delays of up to 15 minutes have been reported on the outbound motorway on the east side of the city.

The lane was closed at around 12.20 and is also causing congestion on the northbound carriageway.