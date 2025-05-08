Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An academy trust in charge of nine Sheffield schools has gone through a rebrand.

Tapton School Academy Trust, which is responsible for approximately 7,500 children in Sheffield, will now be known as INOVA Multi-Academy Trust.

The Sheffield-based trust was launched in 2012 out of Tapton School and now operates nine city schools - Bradfield School, Chaucer School, Forge Valley School, Hallam Primary School, Hillsborough Primary School, Meynell Community Primary School, Southey Green Primary School & Nurseries, and Wisewood Community Primary School.

They include one school that is rated ‘Outstanding in all areas’ by Ofsted - Tapton - as well as six schools rated ‘Good’ and two rated ‘Requires Improvement’. It has no schools rated ‘Inadequate’, following a recent inspection of Chaucer School bringing it out of special measures.

A spokesperson said the trust’s ‘new mission’ is “to transform lives through the power of learning’ and will begin with “a revised set of values and a commitment to nurturing the unique identity and autonomy of each school.”

It is being led by CEO of INOVA, Lee Barber, who is in his first year at the post.

He said: “This rebrand is about much more than a name or logo. It’s about capturing how far our schools and trust have come, who we are today and setting a clear vision for where we’re heading.

“INOVA Multi-Academy Trust represents innovation, collaboration and excellence. It reflects our belief in the power of education to transform lives and in the strength of schools working together while remaining rooted in their individual communities.

“I’m extremely excited to be leading the Trust at such a significant moment in its history. This new chapter builds on everything that has been achieved so far and sets the stage for even greater impact for our children and young people, colleagues and our communities, in the years to come.”