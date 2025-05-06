Funding boost of £105,000 for Sheffield special school academy’s Meadowhall move

A Google Maps image of the Nexus Multi Academy Trust building in Meadowhall, Sheffield

A Sheffield special school academy trust is getting £105,000 of public money towards the cost of moving students to a new facility near Meadowhall shopping centre.

The Nexus Multi Academy Trust has relocated learners from Kenwood and Bents Green Special School to Enterprise Works near Meadowhall. The funding from Sheffield City Council was approved today (May 6) at a meeting of its finance and performance policy committee.

Nexus opened the facility last year, which it described as a “dedicated space to help young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) develop skills and pursue employment opportunities in health and fitness, food tech, hospitality, joinery and e-sports”.

A report to the committee said that opening the new facility has freed up spaces for Y7 children to enter the Kenwood and Bents Green secondary school.

The report added: “Sheffield has 106 of the 155 pupils placed at Enterprise, with others placed from Barnsley and Rotherham. The amount requested is therefore below a proportionate contribution – Nexus invested their own funds, in addition to seeking funds from other sources.”

The conversion work has taken place in four phases and is due to be completed by September 2025.

The total project cost is around £675,000, said council finance manager Damian Watkinson.

The council will also contribute £4,000 to cover legal fees.

The committee also approved giving a capital grant of £15,825.97 to Brigantia Learning Trust. That will support the creation of 12 integrated places for children with special educational needs and disabilities at both Wincobank Infant and Concord Junior Schools, making 24 in total.

The trust is making changes to the layout of Concord school, including creating a first-floor teaching space and providing an accessible toilet.