The Sheffield College will close its Peaks Campus as planned, it has been announced.

Students, councillors and Clive Betts MP urged the college to reconsider its plan when it was first mooted, however, following a stakeholder consultation process, the college has opted to press on with the closure.

The Sheffield College has confirmed they will move all staff, students and courses from their Peaks Campus.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal at The Sheffield College, said: "We understand the strength of feeling for Peaks Campus. The feedback that we have received will inform how we implement the move.

"We will do everything we can to support our students and ensure that the learning environment is appropriate to their needs."

The College announced last month the Peaks Campus would not be welcoming any students back from September 2023, with the current student cohort being relocated to other sites. The decision was met with outrage from the affected students, who said the Peaks Campus' vital SEND and neurodivergent facilities will mean some of them will now struggle.

The Sheffield College's City Campus, where most staff and students will be moved to from the Peaks Campus.

This was one concern the College addressed following their stakeholder consultation process, after feedback suggested the facilities for high needs and inclusion students are "not as suitable" at its City or Hillsborough campuses.

The College said: "Our high needs students are offered the same support regardless of the campus where they study. Around 21 per cent of all high needs students are based at Peaks Campus currently; the majority, 79 per cent, already choose to study at our other campuses.

"Furthermore, results from our most recent student survey showed that 95 per cent of our high needs students based at our Hillsborough and City campuses agreed that the college has created a positive environment in which to learn."

The College also stated they will provide a "package of support" for students who will find travelling to Hillsborough or City more expensive or challenging. It will include: a free travel pass; paid for, bespoke travel arrangements where necessary; and information sessions to help students plan their journeys.

Ms Foulkes added: "We are working with partner organisations in the city on finding a long term sustainable solution for use of the site to ensure that the building is still used in a way which continues to serve its communities. Currently, there are no plans to sell the site.”

