MP urges talks over Sheffield College campus closure in his constituency

A Sheffield MP has said he is “incredibly concerned” at the news that a Sheffield College campus in his constituency is set to close in September.

Clive Betts MP spoke out after Sheffield College announced the plan to close the Peaks Campus in Crystal Peaks earlier this week and called for talks between the college and Sheffield City Council to find a way forward.The college said it intends to close the campus from September, blaming falling student numbers and the high cost of running the site, and announced a public consultation on the plan, which runs until June 1. The campus, based just off Moss Way, is currently home to 300 students who study there and 83 members of staff.

Following an internal review, the decision has been made to relocate all the students and the courses that are taught at the Peaks Campus to the City Campus pending consultations with stakeholders and separate talks with affected staff and trade unions.

The campus represents the only further education provision in his Sheffield South East constituency, said Mr Betts. Its closure would mean students would have to travel much further to attend their further education courses.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts said he is "incredibly concerned" to hear that Sheffield College intends to close its Peaks Campus in his constituency

This news comes after Sheffield College made the decision to remove the sixth form from the campus several years ago which had an impact on numbers attending the site, he pointed out.

Challenge

There are also concerns over what will happen to the building come September and whether it will stand empty.

Mr Betts has challenged the council and Sheffield College to get together urgently and find a way forward so the facilities and buildings can be put to good use.

The Sheffield College Peaks Campus in Crystal Peaks, which is set to close in September

He said: “I am incredibly concerned about the decision to close the Peaks Campus. One of the great assets of Sheffield College is having sites across the city, and to lose this one seems like a step in the wrong direction.

“I want to urge Sheffield College to hit the brakes on this decision and get everyone round the table to consider all the available options.

“The Peaks campus is the only provider of further education in my constituency and this decision will have a huge impact on the families who have children pursuing education post-GCSE.

“I have already had contact from constituents incredibly worried about this decision and the suddenness with which it has been announced. I am particularly worried about children with learning disabilities who struggle to travel independently over longer distances.

Urgent

“It is difficult to agree with the college’s assessment of the campus when they were the ones to close the sixth form there which has directly contributed to a fall in numbers.

“It cannot be allowed for this modern campus building to be left empty, that is why Sheffield City Council and Sheffield College must come together. There needs to be urgent discussions between the college and the council to develop a long-term plan to provide my constituents with high quality and accessible post-16 education.”