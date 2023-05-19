“Bothersome, loathsome, irrevocable, damaging decisions are at the forefront of this all… damaging to student welfare, their overall livelihood and [their] ability to commit to something much bigger.”

This is the damning verdict by students of Sheffield College in the wake of last week’s decision that the Peaks Campus will shut forever this September.

On May 10, the college announced the site on Waterthorpe Greenway will not welcome students back in the new academic year, with some 300 students being reallocated to its Hillsborough or City campuses. In a statement, the college said the campus is underpopulated, expensive to run and that “85 per cent” of pupils living locally were already travelling to other sites.

More than 80 jobs are reportedly up in the air over the closure, and local councillors have argued the decision will limit the life chances of youngsters with no local alternative.

Students at Sheffield College's Peaks Campus say the site is essential for the school's SEN and neurodivergent cohort.

Now, in an open letter shared with The Star, Peaks Campus’ students have made their anger and disappointment at Sheffield College clear, raging they have not been given a voice in the decision and are now uncertain of the future.

The joint letter, signed by ‘The Students of Peaks Campus’, reads: “Students haven't been given enough time, equipment hasn't been given, [and] discussion is brought about only now to discuss the further planning of a phase that students suddenly were thrusted into.

“A lack of spine, not a moment to reflect, no voice being able to be dispensed through the thickets of sudden decision-making has left us with an inability to react, think, or give a moment of reprieve on our end.

“[We hope that] the Sheffield College will give a moment to rethink their decision and test their resolve on the matter.”

Around 300 students are based at the campus, which offers games design, health and social care, high needs, public services and science courses, apprenticeships and the Prince’s Trust programme. However, the college’s cohort in 2021/22 numbered 13,771 students, which suggests Peaks Campus makes up just two per cent of its student body, and also means the number of pupils there have halved in the past eight years.

The letter argues the decline in numbers is because the college “tend to suddenly shut down courses”, but didn’t specify what has been lost in recent years.

The college has launched a consultation with staff, students, parents and community organisations to explore the impact of the closure. However, the closure itself is reportedly already a done deal.

The open letter rages at every aspect of the decision. It sets out how students feel Peaks Campus is a friendly, vital resource for the college’s neurodivergent and SEN students who could struggle with the sudden changes.

They worry those without home laptops or remote working equipment will not have find space or resources at their new campuses. Local learners are now faced with finding travel arrangements to the City or Hillsborough campuses – on Granville Road and Livesey Street respectfully – and feel travel times and costs will “ramp up astronomically”.

Above all, though, they are angry the closure has been announced before asking them or staff how it affects them, and find the explanation of it as a “business decision” lacking.

“A lack of foresight or direct explanation to the students [is instead explained as] as a discussion regarding finances and business practices.

“To be tested on our position, to be suddenly shot-out and towards a completely different branch, it is both worrisome and not very diplomatic.

“To be exonerated and completely discharge the students, putting them in disjointed locations that could span and spread out to almost any other campus may prove more damaging to student welfare, their time, sleep-schedules, overall livelihood and inability to commit to something much bigger.”In a statement, Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal said the college would be providing support with travel costs to its other campuses and holding one-to-one meetings with its high needs students, adding that the Peaks Campus’ closure is necessary for the “long-term future” of the college.

She said: “We understand that this is unsettling news. We will do everything we can to support our Peaks Campus students, staff and applicants with the move.

“Support with travel costs and journey planning, bespoke transport arrangements where required, and information, advice and guidance, will be provided to all Peaks Campus students and applicants.

“In addition to this, we have begun holding one-to-one meetings with high needs students to discuss their options and ensure they are supported. We have also started offering drop-in sessions at City Campus and Hillsborough Campus to parents and carers of some high needs students.

“It is vital that our estate is sustainable and has a long-term future to enhance the student experience and meet future skills needs. Peaks Campus is significantly underutilised which is costly to maintain and run.

“Our consultation process with stakeholders, including those affected by our plans to move students, staff and courses from Peaks Campus in September 2023, is ongoing until 1st June 2023, and we welcome further feedback.”

