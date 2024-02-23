Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield nursery owner maintains that an 'Inadequate' Ofsted rating handed six months ago was "unfair" now they are back up to 'Good' again.

Sunshine Pre-School, in Lewis Road, Richmond, hit back at the watchdog after it was given the lowest possible grade in September 2023.

Sunshine Pre-School, in Sheffield, celebrates after earning back its 'Good' rating six months on from an 'Inadequate' report by Ofsted. Their sign reads: "Ofsted rating Good; we knew we would; Inadequate never; just ask our parents."

It was a severe blow for owner Kelly Wright and business Blossom Tree Nursery Ltd, which had taken over the daycare just five months earlier from Manor & Castle Development Trust. It was also rated 'Outstanding' at the time.

However, in a new report published February 31, 2024, Sunshine is back up to Good again - and owner Kelly says she feels "vindicated."

Ms Wright said: "I still think we had an unfair inspection. We've worked very hard but we didn't need to change much, we just needed time to embed what was in place. We've not changed the staff. We've had training that was already booked to happen.

"Ofsted came out to inspect us after only three months when we were meant to have 30.

Sunshine Pre-School, in Lewis Road, Woodthorpe, Sheffield.

"But our parents have been supportive and it’s not damaged the business despite capped funding. We've had a lot of support from Sheffield City Council Early Years who saw we had a quality service.

"We are just pleased we haven’t got this hanging over our staff's heads any longer as it affects their wellbeing. It's been a difficult year, I won't lie. But we're thriving now."

Compared to September 2023's report, which scolded seemingly everything from Sunshine's safeguarding to its curriculum, the new report's only criticism is that staff sometimes do things children could do themselves - everything else came up glittering.

The report reads: "The manager and staff have worked tirelessly to meet all actions raised at the last inspection.

"Children are enthusiastic to start their day. Staff know children very well. They ensure that activities are readily available to capture children's imaginations and interests... Staff provide an interesting and stimulating learning environment.

"Staff expertly build on what children know and can do... Partnership with parents is very good... Parents comment on how much their children have progressed since attending the preschool and how much they value the support offered by the staff team."

Sunshine Pre-School was rated 'Good' in all areas.