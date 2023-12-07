Stocksbridge Junior School: 'Outstanding' Sheffield school becomes academy and joins Chorus Education Trust
"We are delighted to welcome Stocksbridge Junior School to Chorus Trust."
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stocksbridge Junior School, which received the top-shelf grade during it last visit from Ofsted in 2015 is "adding its voice" to Chorus Education Trust.
It's the second Sheffield school the trust has acquired with a historic Outstanding after Malin Bridge Primary joined it in 2022.
Other Sheffield schools and their ratings in the trust include Silverdale School (Good), Westfield School (Requires Improvement), and Eckington School (rated Inadequate when it converted).
It comes seven months after the prospect of Stocksbridge joining Chorus was raised at a regional meeting of the DfE, where Anns Grove Primary and Grenoside Community Primary were also discussed.
Samantha Gaymond, headteacher of Stocksbridge Junior School said: “We are excited to add our voice to the Chorus Education Trust family. We chose Chorus as a trust which shares our values, and which can provide the collective support and knowledge that will benefit our children and wider community.
"We are looking forward to being a part of the collaborative community that Chorus Trust offers.”
Chris James, CEO of Chorus Education Trust said: “We are delighted to welcome Stocksbridge Junior School to Chorus Trust. The extensive experience and skills that the school leaders and staff bring with them will benefit all within our trust, and we look forward to including them in the Chorus family.”