"We are delighted to welcome Stocksbridge Junior School to Chorus Trust."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield school rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted has converted to an academy and joined a trust.

Stocksbridge Junior School, which received the top-shelf grade during it last visit from Ofsted in 2015 is "adding its voice" to Chorus Education Trust.

Stocksbridge Junior School in Sheffield, has converted to an academy and joined Chorus Education Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the second Sheffield school the trust has acquired with a historic Outstanding after Malin Bridge Primary joined it in 2022.

Other Sheffield schools and their ratings in the trust include Silverdale School (Good), Westfield School (Requires Improvement), and Eckington School (rated Inadequate when it converted).

It comes seven months after the prospect of Stocksbridge joining Chorus was raised at a regional meeting of the DfE, where Anns Grove Primary and Grenoside Community Primary were also discussed.

Samantha Gaymond, headteacher of Stocksbridge Junior School said: “We are excited to add our voice to the Chorus Education Trust family. We chose Chorus as a trust which shares our values, and which can provide the collective support and knowledge that will benefit our children and wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking forward to being a part of the collaborative community that Chorus Trust offers.”