A group of students occupied the faculty of engineering’s The Diamond building, on Leavygreave Road, yesterday morning carrying banners and speaking through megaphones. They have accused the university of being hypocritical, for taking money from arms companies after having passed a motion saying investment in them is unethical.

Students today remained unable to use the building, with university staff sitting in front of its doors advising those who arrived where they should go instead.

The protesters could not be seen through the windows on the ground floor, but posters carrying slogans remained in windows. Notices from the university stated: “The Diamond is temporarily closed. The incident management team is aware and will update everyone as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”

A Sheffield university building, The Diamond, remains closed today as protests over links to arms manufacturers continue.

A spokesman for the university said today that the majority of lectures have been successfully relocated to alternative venues across campus. They added: “A small number will need to be rearranged, or if necessary, and as determined by the relevant academic/department, may be moved online.”

The protesters told The Star in an email that they were still going strong going into their second day occupying the Diamond in protest over links with firms including Rolls Royce, BAE Systems and Boeing, who are involved in the production of fighter jets. They added: “Unfortunately university management are still refusing to engage with us. But our demands still remain and we're not giving up. The uni must cut all ties with arms manufacturers and not allow them at careers fairs.”

A spokesperson from the University of Sheffield confirmed the building remained closed and their priority was to minimise disruption and officials were communicating any changes directly to relevant students and staff.

They said the University had undertaken research with a wide range of global manufacturing companies, including Boeing and Rolls-Royce for many years and the connections with industrial partners mean it can help to influence positive change and accelerate more sustainable manufacturing practices, citing as an example work in high-performance lightweight materials has led to the production of lighter, more fuel-efficient cars and planes.

Advertisement Hide Ad