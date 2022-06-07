The data and research group’s methodology is based on six different factors including employer and academic reputation, class size, research output and international and student numbers.

The data was published on June 8, 2021.

The top ten universities in the UK are:

1) The University of Oxford

As well as taking the top spot in the UK list, The University of Oxford is the second highest ranked university in the world rankings, with an overall score of 99.5. It scored 98.5 for its international students ratio; 99.5 for its international faculty ratio; 100 for the faculty student ratio; 96 for citations per faculty; 100 for academic reputation, and 100 for employer reputation.

2) The University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge was joint third in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 98.7. It scored 97.7 for its international students ratio; 100 for its international faculty ratio; 100 for the faculty student ratio; 92.1 for citations per faculty; 100 for academic reputation, and 100 for employer reputation.

3) Imperial College London

Imperial College London is ranked seventh in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 97.3. It scored 100 for its international students ratio; 100 for its international faculty ratio; 99.8 for its faculty student ratio; 88.1 for citations per faculty; 98.4 for academic reputation, and 99.8 for employer reputation.

4) UCL

UCL is ranked joint eighth in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 95.4. It scored 100 for its international students ratio; 99.5 for its international faculty ratio; 78 for citations per faculty; 99.4 for academic reputation, and 98.9 for empoyer reputation.

5) The University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh is ranked sixteenth in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 89.9. It scored 99.6 for its international students ratio; 99.3 for its faculty students ratio; 69.5 for citations per faculty; 98 for academic reputation, and 97.3 for employer reputation.

6) The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is ranked joint twenty-seventh in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 84. It scored 99.3 for its international students ratio; 94 for its faculty students ratio; 58.1 for citations per faculty; 95.2 for academic reputation, and 98 for employer reputation.

7) King’s College London

King’s College London is ranked thirty-fifth in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 82. It scored 100 for its international students ratio; 99.2 for its faculty students ratio; 53.9 for citations per faculty; 88.9 for academic reputation, and 86.2 for employer reputation.

8) The London School of Economics and Political Science

The London School of Economics and Political Science is ranked forty-ninth in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 75.8. It scored 100 for its international students ratio; 100 for its faculty students ratio; 87.8 for citations per faculty; 72.4 for academic reputation, and 99.2 for employer reputation.

9) The University of Warwick

The University of Warwick is ranked sixty-first in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 71.2. It scored 99.4 for its international students ratio; 99 for its faculty students ratio; 61.4 for citations per faculty; 73.1 for academic reputation, and 90.8 for employer reputation.

10) The University of Bristol

The University of Bristol is ranked sixty-second in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 71. It scored 83.6 for its international students ratio; 91.3 for its faculty students ratio; 50.7 for citations per faculty; 74.7 for academic reputation, and 84.3 for employer reputation.

While they might not have made the top ten univeristies in the UK list, here’s how Sheffield’s two universities got on on the global stage across the six different categories:

The University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield is ranked ninety-fifth in the worldwide rankings, with an overall score of 61.6. It scored 98.1 for its international students ratio; 83.7 for its international faculty ratio; 66.8 in its faculty student ratio; 44.5 in citations per faculty; 60.4 in academic reputation, and 57.9 in employer reputation.