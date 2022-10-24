The group moved into the faculty of engineering’s The Diamond building, on Leavygreave Road, carrying banners and speaking through megaphones. They have accused the university of being hypocritical, for taking money from arms companies after having passed a motion saying investment in them is unethical.

They say they are unhappy with links with Rolls Royce, which manufactures engines used in military jets, and BAE Systems adding they have no plans to leave and will stay as long as is necessary.

In a statement, protesters said the university claimed to have divested from arms companies, but failed to cut all ties by still receiving research funding and welcoming them at careers fairs.

They claim between 2013 and 2021, the University of Sheffield received nearly £47 million from companies involved in arms manufacture, including Rolls Royce and BAE systems.

One of the student occupiers said: “Every year the uni accepts millions of pounds from companies that supply weapons used to kill civilians. By accepting money from these murder factories the university is endorsing an industry that is directly causing the deaths of millions of people.”

They claim they have been forced to take direct action because student groups have been campaigning for years and have been ignored.

The students occupying the building want the university to cancel all contracts with arms companies, refuse to take any more funding from them, and ban them from careers fairs.

A spokesperson from the University of Sheffield said: “There are currently a small number of students occupying The Diamond Building. The building is closed and teaching scheduled to take place has been moved to alternative locations. Our priority is to minimise disruption and we are communicating any changes directly to relevant students and staff.

“For many years the University has undertaken research with a wide range of global manufacturing companies, including Boeing and Rolls-Royce.

“Our connections with industrial partners mean we can help to influence positive change and accelerate more sustainable manufacturing practices. For example our work in high-performance lightweight materials has led to the production of lighter, more fuel-efficient cars and planes.

"We are also committed to providing our students with information about a wide range of organisations offering placements and graduate jobs at our careers fairs so they can make personal informed decisions about their future careers.”

