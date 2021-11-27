Both University of Sheffield, and Sheffield Hallam University are affected by the University and College Union dispute, with staff taking action for three days from Wednesday, December 1.

Of 1,655 UCU members affected at the University of Sheffield, 732 voted to strike, over pay and pensions – 73 per cent of the 1,007 who voted.

At Hallam, of 819 UCU members affected, 270 voted to strike over pay and conditions – 61 per cent of the 441 who voted.

Sheffield University is braced for UCU lecturers’ strike from December 1..Pic Steve Ellis

The city’s universities are part of a group of 146 universities who negotiate through the Universities and Colleges Employers' Association and are among 58 universities facing strikes.

A University of Sheffield spokesperson said: “The upcoming three days of strike action are unlikely to affect the majority of students at the University of Sheffield. Our priority is to minimise disruption for those students affected to ensure that learning and teaching continues to be delivered.

"Student support services will continue to be available and we will be communicating regularly with our students and staff to let them know about any changes that may occur as a result of the strike action.

Hallam University is braced for a UCU lecturers’ strike from December 1

“We will continue to work with our local trade unions and encourage them to work with UCU at a national level to explore ways to resolve these disputes.”

A Hallam spokesperson said: “As a university, we will make every effort to keep students and staff informed of the latest information regarding the national UCU dispute.”

"Our overriding priority during industrial action will be to minimise potential disruption for students and the wider university community.”

Sheffield Hallam University has approximately 4,000 staff in total while the University of Sheffield has around 8,000.

The UCU is demanding a £2,500 pay rise for all staff, claiming wages of university staff have fallen 20 per cent in real terms since 2009.