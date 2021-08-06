University of Sheffield ranked among UK's top 10 based on students' own ratings
The University of Sheffield has been ranked among the 10 best in the UK based on ratings by students.
It rose four places to eighth in the table compiled by University Compare, scoring an average of 4.26 stars out of five.
Sheffield Hallam University rose nine places to 18th on the list, topped by Loughborough University, with an average score of 4.18.
The annual rankings are produced using reviews from current and past students, who are asked to rate their university from nought to five on various categories.
The University of Sheffield scored 3.95 for accommodation, 4.25 for course quality, 4.56 for social life and 4.29 for graduate careers, with 97 per cent of students who responded saying they would recommend the university to a friend.
Sheffield Hallam University scored 3.91 for accommodation, 4.12 for course quality, 4.51 for social life and 4.19 for graduate careers, with 95 per cent of students recommending it.
To view the full rankings, visit: https://universitycompare.com/rankings/all/.