University of Sheffield ranked among UK's top 10 based on students' own ratings

It rose four places to eighth in the table compiled by University Compare, scoring an average of 4.26 stars out of five.

Sheffield Hallam University rose nine places to 18th on the list, topped by Loughborough University, with an average score of 4.18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Sheffield has been ranked eighth in the UK based on student ratings

The annual rankings are produced using reviews from current and past students, who are asked to rate their university from nought to five on various categories.

The University of Sheffield scored 3.95 for accommodation, 4.25 for course quality, 4.56 for social life and 4.29 for graduate careers, with 97 per cent of students who responded saying they would recommend the university to a friend.

Sheffield Hallam University scored 3.91 for accommodation, 4.12 for course quality, 4.51 for social life and 4.19 for graduate careers, with 95 per cent of students recommending it.