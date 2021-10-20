First look at Sheffield Hallam University’s huge new City Campus

Sheffield Hallam University has been given to go ahead to create a new campus within its current City Campus on the former Science Park and car park at Howard Street.

Three new buildings, four to seven storeys high, will be erected around a new public area called University Green with lawns and 30 new trees on Arundel Lane.

The Conservation Advisory Group was concerned the development was out of scale with adjoining listed buildings and Historic England said it eroded the character of the conservation area and harmed the special interest of the listed buildings.

Artist impressions' of the new campus.

Coun Richard Williams said he felt it “totally overpowered” the listed buildings and Coun Brian Holmshaw agreed.

He said: “I’m not keen on that bottom element close to the Howard pub, it clearly overpowers it.

“The Conservation Advisory appraisal clearly said the area should consist of three to four story blocks and the distinctive red brick as being integral to that. This scheme does not do that.

“Historic England rarely commit these days to making comments and they do say here that the development misses key opportunities on size and scale, materials and I agree with them.”

The rest of the planning board was in favour and approved the scheme.

Coun Andrew Sangar said: “I’m very excited by the design, the university has a history of providing quality buildings and this will add to the the gateway to the city so I’m very impressed.

“The history of Georgian Sheffield is important and we do have parts of the Cultural Industries Quarter where we have been able to protect some buildings.

“Clearly on the edge of this site there are buildings that are listed and are heritage assets but I think this development is a statement of support for the 21st century Sheffield in terms of a gateway and it’s of the right scale.”

Construction is due to begin in early 2022 and be completed in the second half of 2023.

