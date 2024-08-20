Sheffield schools term times 2024/2025: Here's when kids go back along with this year’s school holiday dates
It’s come around fast, but children are heading back to school on September 2.
But it’s not just the first time parents need to plan for, of course. It’s a good idea to put upcoming breaks and holidays in the calendar now, which starts with knowing when term starts and ends.
It comes after figures revealed Sheffield City Council has handed out more than 12,000 fines to parents and guardians for school absences in the past five years.
Sheffield City Council has now released the latest term dates for all schools across the city, which include Easter, October half-term and Christmas. And with four bank holidays this academic year, it would be good to know when you can bring your children for a getaway.
Here is when children in Sheffield break up for their holidays and when their term dates are for the rest of the year.
What are school term times in Sheffield this year? When do kids go back and when do they break up?
Sheffield City Council is responsible for setting the term dates for the schools.
However, academies and free schools have the authority to determine their own schedules and it is best for you to contact them directly for information on their term dates.
Below are the term breaks for 2024/2025 in full.
- September 2 (Monday) - First day of school
- October 25 (Friday) to November 4 (Monday) - Autumn half-term holidays
- December 20 (Friday) to January 6 (Monday) - Christmas holidays
- February 14 (Friday) to February 24 (Monday) - Spring half-term holidays
- March 28 (Friday) to April 14 (Monday) - Spring holidays
- May 23 (Friday) to June 2 (Monday) - Summer half-term holidays
- July 23 - Summer holidays begin
Below are the bank holiday dates for 2024/2025 in full.
- April 18, 2025 (Good Friday)
- April 21, 2025 (Easter Monday)
- May 5, 2025 (Early May bank holiday)
- May 26 (Spring bank holiday)
