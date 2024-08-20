Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s only two weeks to the day and counting until the summer holidays in Sheffield are over - we hope they haven't gone too quickly so far.

It’s come around fast, but children are heading back to school on September 2.

File picture by John Devlin. This is when Sheffield children go back to school for the 2024/25 academic year, as well as when holidays start including half term and Christmas.

But it’s not just the first time parents need to plan for, of course. It’s a good idea to put upcoming breaks and holidays in the calendar now, which starts with knowing when term starts and ends.

It comes after figures revealed Sheffield City Council has handed out more than 12,000 fines to parents and guardians for school absences in the past five years.

Here is when children in Sheffield break up for their holidays and when their term dates are for the rest of the year.

What are school term times in Sheffield this year? When do kids go back and when do they break up?

Sheffield City Council is responsible for setting the term dates for the schools.

However, academies and free schools have the authority to determine their own schedules and it is best for you to contact them directly for information on their term dates.

Below are the term breaks for 2024/2025 in full.

September 2 (Monday) - First day of school

October 25 (Friday) to November 4 (Monday) - Autumn half-term holidays

December 20 (Friday) to January 6 (Monday) - Christmas holidays

February 14 (Friday) to February 24 (Monday) - Spring half-term holidays

March 28 (Friday) to April 14 (Monday) - Spring holidays

May 23 (Friday) to June 2 (Monday) - Summer half-term holidays

July 23 - Summer holidays begin

Below are the bank holiday dates for 2024/2025 in full.

April 18, 2025 (Good Friday)

April 21, 2025 (Easter Monday)

May 5, 2025 (Early May bank holiday)

May 26 (Spring bank holiday)