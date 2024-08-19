1 . The Steamworks' food market

This month's independent street food market at The Steamworks, in Highfield, will fall on the bank holiday weekend, from August 23 to 25. Join the event for food from around the world, world music and carnival traditions from all over the globe. There will be free activities for children on the Saturday and Sunday, plus live music, DJs, and dancers. Entry is free, and the event will take place 5pm to 11pm on Friday, noon to 11pm on Saturday, and noon to 8pm on Sunday. | Submitted