Sheffield has lots of events coming up to keep all ages entertained over the August bank holiday weekend.
From Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26, many families in the city will be looking for plans to enjoy the penultimate weekend of the school summer holidays.
The long weekend will also see many workers enjoying some time off, and hopefully some warm, sunny weather…
Below we have compiled a list of 11 events and activities that can be enjoyed by many over the weekend. Many of these events are free to enter, too, so they will help those on a budget.
1. The Steamworks' food market
This month's independent street food market at The Steamworks, in Highfield, will fall on the bank holiday weekend, from August 23 to 25. Join the event for food from around the world, world music and carnival traditions from all over the globe. There will be free activities for children on the Saturday and Sunday, plus live music, DJs, and dancers. Entry is free, and the event will take place 5pm to 11pm on Friday, noon to 11pm on Saturday, and noon to 8pm on Sunday. | Submitted
2. Chapeltown by the Sea
From August 24 to September 1 Chap Community Market will be hosting Chapeltown by the Sea. It will be free to attend and will see other attractions and activities including fairground rides, puppet show, carnival games, a bouncy castle, a licensed bar, and food stalls. | Google
3. Salsa in the Square
Salsa in the Square will take place from 5pm at Leopold Square in Sheffield City Centre on August 25. There will be a range of music to swing your hips to. If you miss this event, you will have to wait until May for your next chance to dance. | Submitted
4. 'The Big Weekend' at Orchard Square
Orchard Square and The Leadmill have teamed up to bring The Big Weekend, a bank holiday weekend full of live music, family entertainment and parties, all completely free from August 24 to 26th. | Hamilton Communications
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.