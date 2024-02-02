An Outstanding four schools or nurseries in Sheffield earned a top-of-the-class grade from Ofsted in the past month.

Ratings from the education watchdog were paused for much of January while inspectors undertook sensitivity training for teachers' mental health following a report by a parliamentary enquiry.

But all of the inspection reports below were from visits before the pause and while the enquiry was underway.

Now, eight nurseries and schools have had a new rating in the past month - including four that earned a top-shelf rating of 'Outstanding'.

They include Stannington Infant School, which waited 15 years for a new report after its last visit in 2009, but has been reaffirmed as a place where little ones are "happy" and enjoy "an exceptional education."

There is also Holmhirst Pre-School, which earned its first-ever Outstanding rating and where inspectors said children get "exciting opportunities" to learn every day.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's schools and nurseries in January 2024.

1 . Holmhirst Pre-school - Good to Outstanding Holmhirst Pre-School, in Holmhirst Road, Sheffield, was rated 'Outstanding' for the first time ever in a glowing report on January 5. Inspectors said children get "exciting opportunities" to learn every day and little ones were "are extremely happy". - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/300715 Photo Sales

2 . Maisie Days Nursery - Requires Improvement up to Good 13 months on from a devastating Ofsted report, Maisie Days Nursery, in Lodge Lane, Aston, has once again been rated 'Good' in all areas by the education watchdog. Inspectors wrote: "Children are happy, settled and behave well, as they receive care and attention to meet their needs." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY466476 Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Mosborough Primary School - Good up to Outstanding After years of effort, Mosborough Primary School, in New School Road, Sheffield, haws been rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in its latest report. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils thrive at Mosborough Primary School... Adults make sure that no learning time is lost... Pupils behave exceptionally well. They treat each other and staff with respect [and] get on extremely well." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107039 Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Rainbow Forge Primary Academy - Requires Improvement up to Good Following its conversion to an academy in 2017, Rainbow Forge Primary Academy has now been upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy attending this caring school. They greet visitors with a warm welcome. Pupils are polite and courteous to one another and to adults." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/143997 Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales