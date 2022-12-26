Sheffield schools traditionally spend the run up to Christmas with festive themed activities as children get more and more excited.

We have taken a look through our archives at how youngsters have been turning their attention to Christmas activities within school over the last 50 years, and have come up with some nostalgic pictures to share.

Whether it was putting together Chistmas boxes for the less fortunate, singing carols, or creating Christmas cards, city youngsters from over the years were certainly kept busy in the classroom ahead of the big day.

Do you see anyone you recognise among the youngsters and school groups pictured over the years?

1. Christmas time in schools National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Lydgate Junior School Nick Clegg MP with Archie Noble (7) and his winning design for a Christmas card and some of his class mates at Lydgate Junior School, Crosspool; it was on December 12, 2008 Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales

3. Ecclesfield School Ecclesfield School Xmas parcels in 1998 - some of the pupils from the Ecclesfield School who helped prepare christmas hampers for elderly residents of the area. Photo: Barry Richardson Photo Sales

4. Sheffield High School Pictured in 2001 at the Star Office, where pupils from Sheffield High School brought some of the toys that pupils have donated to the Christmas toy appeal. LtoR are, Jessica Brinkley, Victoria Village, and Mary Boulding. Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff) Photo Sales